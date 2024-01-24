Palestinian terror group Hamas has reportedly suspended talks on a proposed hostage release plan, delivering a setback to potential negotiations with Israel.

According to Israeli media, sources familiar with the details indicated that Qatar conveyed the suspension to Israel on Wednesday, highlighting a key demand from Hamas for a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip in the initial phase of any agreement, effectively signaling an end to the ongoing conflict.

Despite the rejection of a settlement proposal by Hamas, Israeli officials maintain that the chances of reaching an agreement have not been completely ruled out. Efforts are underway to devise additional proposals with broader outlines, although an imminent agreement seems elusive at this stage.

Earlier reports suggested that both Israel and Hamas had, in principle, agreed to a deal involving the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, and a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately one month.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

However, the implementation of the plan faced delays due to disagreements over subsequent steps and Hamas's insistence on securing an agreement to bring an end to the Gaza conflict.

One proposed formula presented to Hamas reportedly included Israel's request for the evacuation of six of its senior officials from Gaza.

AP Photo/Adel Hana

Notably, this proposal met with a categorical rejection from Hamas, emphasizing the significance of figures like Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, who are perceived by Israel as key orchestrators behind the October 7 attack.