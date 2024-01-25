The United States said it is "heavily concerned" over the reported strike at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facility in southern Gaza.

Earlier the UN agency said the strike at its shelter in Khan Yunis killed at least 340 internally displaced Palestinians and wounded 1,100.

"We are gravely concerned by reports today of strikes hitting a UNRWA facility - with subsequent reports of fires in the building - in a neighborhood in southern Gaza where more than 30,000 displaced Palestinians had reportedly been sheltering," stated the National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

"While we don’t yet have all the details on what happened and will continue to seek further information regarding today’s incidents, the loss of every innocent life is a tragedy," he added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated to be investigating the incident. Israeli military has already claimed that neither its air not artillery forces were responsible for the reported tragedy.

Watson stated that the U.S. "mourns every single civilian life that has been lost. It’s heartbreaking to see children killed, injured, and orphaned."

He reiterated Washington's support for Israel's right to defend itself, stance against Hamas and call to align with the international law. "But Israel retains a responsibility to protect civilians, including, humanitarian personnel and sites."

