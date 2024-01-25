Fauda actor Idan Amedi recounts deadly incident in Gaza, losing close friends

After being seriously wounded during the war on Hamas, Israeli actor and singer Idan Amedi spoke to the press on Thursday, following his a deadly incident which required him to be airlifted from Gaza to the Tel Aviv hospital over two weeks ago.

Best known for his role in Netflix hit series "Fauda," the Amedi family and the showrunners had almost immediately asked for prayers when his condition was first revealed, having been wounded in an explosion during reserve duty in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"We remember together the last two and a half weeks that you are here with us. Idan came to us in a serious condition, ventilated and sedated, after the heroic treatment he received in the field by the 669 [special forces rescue] teams and came to us by helicopter,” Dr. Yael Frankel, deputy director of Sheba, opened the press conference.

"Since then we have gone through a difficult path together," she said. “But with you it was much easier. To take care of someone with such willpower and such optimism - This is really an example of the victory of the spirit."

Miriam Alster/Flash90

Amedi himself described his first moments at the hospital, as arriving "burnt and sooty. Ironically, I was unrecognizable, simply called 'John Doe, 22.' The medical files do not contain everyone's names, but it is important to me that the people of Israel know that they have won the most dedicated and professional medical teams."

"The operation in which I was wounded was an important and valuable operation. I don't know what has already been published, so I will be careful," the actor and reserve commander explained. "The things we found there blew our minds. The extent and depth of the tunnels and the special ammunition found there are further proof of the cruelty of our enemies. For reasons that are still being investigated, this accident caused a lot of damage to our forces, two of the dead were fighters and members of my team, Gabriel Blum and Akiva Yasinsky."

The Fauda star garnered a significant fan base for his performances and musical talents over the years, and news of his injury sparked an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans and colleagues alike.

Though initially requesting privacy for the actor and his family, particularly through the Fauda official social media channels, Amedi scheduled a press conference at the Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center in Tel Aviv to update on his condition, thank his well-wishers and ask for further privacy.