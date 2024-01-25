As IDF deepens in Khan Yunis, troops face challenges of urban warfare

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday stated deepening operational control over southern Gaza's Khan Yunis. Troops report many clashes with terrorists in this particularly challenging terrain.

Terrorist cells are reportedly eliminated with sniper fire, accurate missile targeting and tank fire, said the IDF.

In one instance, fighters identified three armed terrorists and launched Iron sting type missile at them, read the statement. Four other terrorists were killed in short-range fire during the raid of a building.

Israeli snipers are said to have carried out several precise assassinations within hours, relying on the previous combat experience of clashes with the terrorist cells coming out from the underground.

The Magellan unit is reported to have raided terrorist targets, including the Hamas military headquarters, and located weaponry: cartridges, weapons, tactical radios, night vision equipment, maps. The IDF statement also said "intelligence information of great value" was obtained during the raid.

Israeli military on Wednesday reported killing dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis. Meanwhile, reports indicate that some of the troops are woking on establishing the buffer zone on the Gaza-Israel border.

