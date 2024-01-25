English
Officials in Jerusalem say that "Israel is working with Qatar as a mediator to Hamas for the release of the hostages"

Guy AzrielSenior News Desk Manager, i24NEWS English | @GuyAz
3 min read
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip at night released on Jan 22, 2024
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip at night released on Jan 22, 2024IDF Spokesperson

In a meeting held this evening, the Israeli security cabinet deliberated on the next stages of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, focusing on enhancing precision in military operations. 

Officials stated that the discussion also included efforts to reach a new hostage release deal.

A main topic of discussion during Thursday's security cabinet meeting included the next phase of the war in Gaza, including plans to operate in a "more surgical precision" in the future of the war.

While no concrete agreement was reached during the meeting, an Israeli sources told i24NEWS talks consisted of a potential 'framework for review.'

Elad Malka / Ministry of Defense
Israel's war cabinet, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Defense Ministry Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, during a meeting with heads of the security forces.Elad Malka / Ministry of Defense

In addition, the source says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a special meeting, in anticipation of the International Court of Justice's decision in The Hague. Regardless of the court's ruling, officials have said Israel will remain resolute in asserting its right to self-defense.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)
Judges start a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Addressing comments related to Qatar, officials in Jerusalem disclosed to i24NEWS that Israel is collaborating with Qatar as a mediator in engaging with Hamas for the release of hostages. The source assured Israel is continuing to work with Qatar as it has "close ties with this murderous terrorist organization" and that "Israel is well aware of the complexity involved."

Earlier Israeli media reported that the terror group suspended talks on a proposed hostage release plan, delivering a setback to potential negotiations with Israel. 

