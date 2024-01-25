In a meeting held this evening, the Israeli security cabinet deliberated on the next stages of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, focusing on enhancing precision in military operations.

Officials stated that the discussion also included efforts to reach a new hostage release deal.

A main topic of discussion during Thursday's security cabinet meeting included the next phase of the war in Gaza, including plans to operate in a "more surgical precision" in the future of the war.

While no concrete agreement was reached during the meeting, an Israeli sources told i24NEWS talks consisted of a potential 'framework for review.'

In addition, the source says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a special meeting, in anticipation of the International Court of Justice's decision in The Hague. Regardless of the court's ruling, officials have said Israel will remain resolute in asserting its right to self-defense.

Addressing comments related to Qatar, officials in Jerusalem disclosed to i24NEWS that Israel is collaborating with Qatar as a mediator in engaging with Hamas for the release of hostages. The source assured Israel is continuing to work with Qatar as it has "close ties with this murderous terrorist organization" and that "Israel is well aware of the complexity involved."

Earlier Israeli media reported that the terror group suspended talks on a proposed hostage release plan, delivering a setback to potential negotiations with Israel.