In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, i24NEWS had an opportunity to interview Israeli Navy soldiers who recently completed their officer training.

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel, responsible for training the soldiers of Flotilla 3, provided insights into the challenges and vital role the Navy plays.

Every year, hundreds of fighters undergo five months of special Navy training in Haifa. The unit, which includes 25% female combatants, focuses on attacking, defending, and handling special missions. Lieutenant Colonel Daniel emphasized the importance of resilience, adaptability, and teamwork during the rigorous training.

"This figure is absolutely remarkable and rather rare, they do an exceptional job; they take the task very seriously, and are very competent," noted Lieutenant-Colonel Daniel regarding the female combatants.

Sergeant Amit, in charge of ships' electrical systems, highlighted the psychological challenges faced during training, including high-speed swimming and theoretical courses to operate cutting-edge ship systems.

"In the Navy, uncertainty about the situation is very present; we don't know how long we're going to stay at sea, and that's very difficult," added Corporal Yehuda, a recent graduate.

The Israeli Navy's missions off the coast of Gaza involve attacking terrorists in coordination with the air force and ground troops. Precision missiles and cannons are deployed to eliminate threats. Lieutenant-Colonel Daniel explained, "No one else sees what we see from the sea, so we have capabilities that are crucial to the success of operations in Gaza."

Since October 7, training has intensified to prepare soldiers for a long and complex war. The Navy remains vigilant against potential threats from Hezbollah and is ready to extend its actions off the coast of Lebanon.

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel affirmed Israel's commitment to defending itself, stating, "We see threats that no one can see, from the sea."

In a ceremony to be held this afternoon, the soldiers will receive their end-of-year certificates, marking their readiness to join the IDF ranks and participate in operations in Gaza.

