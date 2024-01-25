In a recent operation, Israeli army soldiers expanded their fighting in the Al Amal neighborhood in the city of Khan Yunis, targeting terrorists and dismantling key infrastructure.

The army reported that terrorists were eliminated, and various weapons, including Kalashnikov-type firearms, grenades, drone launcher charges, and mortar bombs, were located and destroyed.

During a raid on Hamas military sites, brigade forces located dozens of Kalashnikov-type weapons, grenades, and other weaponry. The soldiers also encountered three terrorists in a building who engaged in gunfire. The Israeli soldiers responded with precise fire, eliminating two of the terrorists, while the third fled into another building.

Utilizing drone technology, the soldiers scanned the building where the fleeing terrorist had taken refuge. The terrorist was identified, targeted, and subsequently eliminated.

Moreover, sniper teams from the brigade were deployed in the area, employing precise fire to eliminate dozens of armed terrorists who posed a threat. The operation also involved the use of observation means, engineering capabilities, and air forces to ensure comprehensive control over the targeted area.