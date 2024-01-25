Biden sends CIA director to broker deal between Hamas and Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to dispatch CIA Director William J. Burns in the coming days to help broker a deal between Hamas and Israel the Washington Post reported.

The ambitious deal is expected to involve the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza and the longest cessation of hostilities since the conflict began last year.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Burns is set to travel to Europe for the talks. During his visit, he will meet with key intelligence figures, including the Israeli and Egyptian intelligence chiefs, David Barnea and Abbas Kamel, respectively. Additionally, Burns will hold discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The planned gathering, aimed at facilitating negotiations, has not been previously reported and underscores the Biden administration's commitment to "finding a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict" between Israel and Hamas. Specifically, returning hostages to Israel and an end to hostilities.

The involvement of high-ranking officials, including the CIA Director and intelligence chiefs from Israel and Egypt, signals a concerted effort to address the complexities of the situation.