Houthi Rebel delegation holds official talks in Moscow to discuss region

A delegation of Houthi rebels, led by Mohammed Abdelsalam, conducted an official visit to Moscow to engage in discussions concerning the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, and regional escalations.

The official meeting was hosted by the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia M.L. Bogdanov.

According to the official readout, the main topic of discussion was the unfolding Israel-Hamas war, and a need for a comprehensive settlement to address the longstanding military-political crisis in Yemen.

The Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthi rebels, has been embroiled in a conflict lasting nearly nine years, making it a focal point of international concern. The commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the Yemen crisis remained central to the discussions

The parties also discussed possibilities to create conditions conducive to establishing a full-scale inter-Yemeni national dialogue, under the auspices of the United Nations.

Notably, during the meeting the Yemen delegation and Russian officials strongly condemned the missile and bomb attacks launched by the United States and Great Britain on Yemen. These attacks, deemed "capable of destabilizing the regional situation," were met with criticism during the talks.

The Houthi rebels raised concerns about the impact of external interventions on the stability of the Red Sea region, urging a coordinated approach to address the complexities of the situation.

This is a developing story