IDF continues 'intensive battles' in Khan Yunis, attacks across the Gaza Strip| LIVE UPDATES
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, near the Lebanon border, the day prior Hezbollah claimed to have hit a military radar
The terrorist organization Hezbollah released a rare video directly from the missile feed showing an attack on an Israeli radar system, in the north of the country, but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied any damage was done.
Fighter jets directed by ground troops carried out strikes on dozens of terror targets, including operational centers, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and operational meeting points used by Hamas terrorists, according to the latest IDF briefing.
The statement said fighter jets also struck a building rigged with explosives, as well as a military site, an anti-tank post and an operational tunnel shaft in the northern Gaza Strip. "Additionally, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists with tank fire and by directing IDF aircraft. "
"Overnight, IDF naval troops struck a number of terror targets and provided fire support along the Gazan coastline as part of their assistance to the IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip," the statement concluded.
Israel, U.S. set up special channel for investigating civilian casualties - report
U.S. Defense Secretary spoke with Israeli counterpart to discuss Gaza war, humanitarian aid delivery and diplomacy in pursuit of regional stability
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, near Lebanon border
EU, UN commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. Secretary of State speaks with South African counterpart on Gaza conflict, ahead of ICJ preliminary ruling