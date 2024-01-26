Israel, U.S. set up special channel for investigating civilian casualties - report

Following a request conveyed directly by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a channel was created between Jerusalem and Washington to discuss concern over civilian casualties in Gaza, particularly as soon as reports of new incidents arise, two American officials told Reuters.

According to the report, the channel was active for the past few weeks and allowed Washington to speak to Jerusalem on “every specific incident of concern” arising from the ongoing military maneuver in Gaza.

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Once the issue was raised, the process was described as the Israelis investigating the incident of concern and then providing feedback to the Americans. The issue came up during Blinken’s last trip to the region, during which he told Israel’s War Cabinet that Washington needed to know “what the answers are” and wanted a “reliable channel” to raise its concerns, one U.S. official told Reuters.

Both officials described the process as either Israel shedding light on an incident through the additional information that gets conveyed, or the Israelis admit they “made a mistake,” but the sources did not specify a case.

Due to the sensitivity of the issue that wasn’t previously reported, Reuters provided anonymity for the two U.S. officials, one of whom said the communication channel was created to drive accountability for Israel.

The sources were able to say that the channel goes through the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, a regional State Department bureau, and particularly David Satterfield, a special American envoy for humanitarian issues.

The most recent use of the channel was reportedly regarding an attack on a UNRWA facility, allegedly by Israeli tanks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was neither its artillery nor aircraft that attacked and would continue investigating the incident.