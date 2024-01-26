Hamas rocket supply dwindles to hundreds amid IDF hunt - report

In the 110 days since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli security establishment has reported a substantial reduction in the stockpile of rockets held by the terrorist organization.

The current estimate suggests that Hamas now possesses only a few hundred rockets, a significant decline from the approximately 20,000 rockets it had at the start of the conflict, according to Israel Hayom.

During the initial hours of the October 7 attack, Hamas unleashed around 3,000 rockets and mortars into Israeli territory, targeting various ranges. Over the entire duration of the conflict, roughly 9,000 rockets penetrated Israeli territory. This number exceeds the total rockets fired during the 34-day Second Lebanon War and the 51-day Operation Protective Edge.

It's noteworthy that many rockets launched by the terrorist groups in Gaza ended up falling within the Gaza Strip itself. The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ongoing "rocket hunt" operation has played a crucial role in diminishing Hamas's rocket inventory, successfully intercepting rockets both from the air and the ground.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF's efforts to eliminate rockets and launchers continues, even in the northern part of the Strip, where most forces have withdrawn. Recent reports indicate successful operations in areas from which rocket fire was detected towards Gaza, leading to the discovery and destruction of rocket launchers.

In addition to targeting rockets during launch, the IDF is actively working to locate and destroy launchers after they have been fired into Israeli territory. Following the firing of 25 rockets at Netivot last week, the IDF promptly destroyed the launchers responsible.

IDF Spokesperson

The decrease in the number of rockets in the hands of Gaza-based terrorist organizations has resulted in a noticeable reduction in attacks on Israel. The groups, primarily Hamas, have shifted to a strategy of firing single rockets daily, with most targeting areas within the Gaza Strip. Attacks on central and distant locations are now infrequent.

To impede Hamas's ability to replenish its rocket stockpile and sustain attacks post-conflict, the IDF has been focusing on targeting rocket production sites, according to the report.

IDF Spokesperson

Recent operations have identified and destroyed machinery and lathes in the Zeytun neighborhood and other locations in the northern Gaza Strip. Notably, several underground factories and central sites have been destroyed, hampering the organization's capacity to produce weapons.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The IDF acknowledges that a long-term solution involves addressing the issue of Rafah and the Philadelphia axis to prevent the continued reinforcement of Hamas with rockets and other weaponry. However, challenges persist, especially considering Egypt's strong opposition to actions in the southern Gaza Strip.