IDF announces death of Eliran Yeger, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 222

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the name of a fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 222.

Sergeant Major (res.) Eliran Yeger, 36 years old, from Tel Aviv, was a fighter in the 8170 Engineering Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade, and was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the same announcement, the IDF said a soldier from the K9 'Oketz' unit was seriously wounded in battle, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

According to Israeli reports, Yeger was killed during an encounter with terrorists and the wounded soldier as a result of an explosive device. No more details have been reported as of yet.

The last announcement was on Tuesday, when the IDF informed the public on one of the deadliest days for Israeli soldiers since the ground operation began in Gaza.

In one incident, 21 soldiers were killed in action and three more soldiers died in a separate battle.