'Israel's commitment to int'l law, defending our people unwavering'

Israeli leader Benjamin Neanyahu responded to the provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice by stresessing Israel's "unwavering" commitment to international law, as well as its "sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1750881384153952405 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The World Court ordered Israel to take action to "prevent acts of genocide" as it wages war against the antisemitic jihadists of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself. The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected," Netanyahu said. "The charge of genocide leveled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it."

"Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organization.

On October 7th, Hamas perpetrated the most horrific atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and it vows to repeat these atrocities again and again and again. Our war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians."

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Jewish state "does not need to be lectured on morality in order to distinguish between terrorists and the civilian population in Gaza."

"The International Court of Justice in The Hague went above and beyond, when it granted South Africa's antisemitic request to discuss the claim of genocide in Gaza, and now refuses to reject the petition outright."

"Those who seek justice, will not find it on the leather chairs of the court chambers in The Hague - they will find it in the Hamas tunnels in Gaza, where 136 hostages are held, and where those who murdered our children are hiding. Those who seek justice, will not find it in the operational plans found in the pockets of Nukhba terrorists, who were instructed to ‘drink the blood of the Jews’. They will find it in the ‘Spirit of The IDF,’ a document that outlines the values and conduct of our moral and professional soldiers."