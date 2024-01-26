Sign of life of 3 Israeli hostages in new Hamas warfare video
The hostages shown in the clip are 19-year old Karina Ariev, 31-year old Doron Steinbrecher and 19-year old Daniella Gilboa
i24NEWS
1 min read
The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Friday posted a clip showing three women held hostage in Gaza as part of their psychological warfare against Israel.
Karina Ariev, 19, Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and 19-year old Daniella Gilboa were seen talking about being held captive for 107 days.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1750888029760205146
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 0 comments