Sign of life of 3 Israeli hostages in new Hamas warfare video

The hostages shown in the clip are 19-year old Karina Ariev, 31-year old Doron Steinbrecher and 19-year old Daniella Gilboa

i24NEWS
1 min read
Three Israeli hostages
Three Israeli hostagesHamas spokesperson

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas on Friday posted a clip showing three women held hostage in Gaza as part of their psychological warfare against Israel. 

Karina Ariev, 19, Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and 19-year old Daniella Gilboa were seen talking about being held captive for 107 days. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1750888029760205146

