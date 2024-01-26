UNRWA sacks 12 employees involved in Oct 7 massacre

The United Nations' controversial agency for Palestinian refugees on Friday sacked at least 12 Gazan employees over their participation in the October 7 atrocities.

Israel has long maintained that the UNRWA agency is embedded with the Hamas infrastructure of terror in the Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNWRA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on Oct 7th," the group's statement read.

The State Department has put a temporary hold on funding for UNRWA, the main UN agency in Gaza, following the allegations.