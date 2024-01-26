Sky News apologizes after anchor compares Gaza war to Holocaust

British media network Sky News was forced into an apology on Friday after one of its anchors made bizarre analogy equating between the war ongoing in Gaza between the IDF and Hamas, and the Nazi genocide of Jews.

Interviewer Belle Donati invoked the Holocaust in a testy exchange with former UN ambassador Danny Danon, after which fellow presenter Jonathan Samuels said Donati’s comments were inappropriate and that the broadcaster was offering its “unreserved” apologies to viewers and Danon.

The exchange took place on the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Donati told Danon that he had "suggested the ethnic cleansing of some of Gaza’s population to Western countries that would accept the refugees."

The Israeli politician said he “will not allow it. Ethnic cleansing, that’s a word you used. If you read my article, I spoke about voluntary immigration.”

Donati retorted with a remark about “The sort of voluntary relocation of many Jewish people during the Holocaust, I imagine.”

Shocked, Danon accused the presenter of antisemitism. “This is pure antisemitism what you just said, comparing the Holocaust to what’s happening today in Gaza. Shame on you for this behaviour. You should apologize for what you just said.”