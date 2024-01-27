Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah fired tens of rockets and mortars overnight from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, according to multiple reports.

Most of the strikes were fired at villages along the border that had been evacuated, which did not trigger the red alert rocket siren system.

The overnight volley by Hezbollah is seen by many as an escalation in a growing cross-border exchange between Israel and the Iranian-backed group, which many worry could spiral into a full blown war in the region.

