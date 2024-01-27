English
Hezbollah unleashes barrage on northern Israel overnight, IDF strikes back | LIVE UPDATES

The United States and Britain strike again in western Yemen against Houthi targets

Video poster
Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah fired tens of rockets and mortars overnight from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, according to multiple reports.

Most of the strikes were fired at villages along the border that had been evacuated, which did not trigger the red alert rocket siren system.

The overnight volley by Hezbollah is seen by many as an escalation in a growing cross-border exchange between Israel and the Iranian-backed group, which many worry could spiral into a full blown war in the region.

Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, near Lebanon border

Houthi missiles strike oil tanker in Gulf of Eden

An U.S. Navy ship provided assistance to the Marshall Islands-flagged Marlin Luanda, according to the U.S.

American forces followed the Houthi attack with strikes on the group in Yemen

Hezbollah says 4 soldiers killed in IDF strikes on south Lebanon targets overnight

