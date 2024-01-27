Ahead of a crucial summit of intelligence chiefs planned in the coming days, senior Israeli officials said there were "currently no conditions for opening negotiations for the release of the abductees", the Kan reported on Friday.

This summit, which will bring together the head of Mossad, the head of Shin Bet, the head of the CIA, the head of Egyptian intelligence, and the Prime Minister of Qatar, aims to explore ways to create the conditions to begin negotiations aimed at aims to release hostages held in the Gaza Strip and obtain a cease-fire.

Officials stress that Hamas insists on the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza to end the war, and demands international guarantees that Israel will not resume fighting. According to them, these demands are seen as a way for Hamas to strengthen its power.

The meeting of the heads of the intelligence services should be held in Paris, according to a security source from a state involved in the negotiations, thus corroborating reports from several American media.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Separately, the White House announced Friday that President Biden discussed with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the "latest events in Israel and Gaza, including efforts to free the hostages kidnapped by Hamas", while specifying that no "imminent" announcement was to be expected.