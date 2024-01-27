IDF continues targeting terrorists and weapons depots in Gaza

In the ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their operations, with Division 98 fighters actively engaging terrorists and uncovering weapons and military equipment deep within Khan Yunis.

The Magellan unit, operating under the commando formation, executed raids on several terrorist targets, including a significant military depot containing ammunition, weapons, and various technological assets.

Aircraft directed by the fire assembly of the commando brigade successfully eliminated three terrorists who were caught burying charges near IDF forces. Simultaneously, the Agoz unit continued its efforts to neutralize armed terrorists at close range, contributing to the IDF's strategic objectives.

The Givati Brigade Combat Team, operating in the Khan Yunis area, reported successful encounters resulting in the elimination of a substantial number of terrorists.

In a specific engagement, seven terrorists firing RPG missiles at IDF fighters were identified inside a building and neutralized by tank shells. Other armed terrorists wielding Kalashnikovs were also eliminated by the Givati Brigade Combat Team.

The 7th Brigade's fire complex played a crucial role in eliminating a terrorist threat by targeting an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) setting up an observation post to direct fire at Israeli forces in Khan Yunis.