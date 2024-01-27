Canada and Australia temporarily suspend funding to UNRWA

The Canadian Minister of International Development announced on Saturday the temporary suspension of his country's aid to UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees), followed shortly after by a similar announcement from the 'Australia.

The move comes after the United States also suspended its support for the agency, in response to the alleged involvement of 12 UNRWA employees in the October 7 massacre.

"Canada has temporarily suspended further funding to UNRWA while the agency conducts a thorough investigation," Husseïn said, adding that he expects the agency to take immediate action against the individuals involved, if the accusations arise. prove to be accurate.

The Canadian minister also raised his concerns directly with UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, saying Canada takes these allegations very seriously and remains in close contact with the agency and other donors.

He reiterated Canada's commitment to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the importance of continuing to provide essential assistance while respecting international humanitarian law.

For her part, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed deep concern over allegations of involvement of UNRWA personnel in the October 7 terrorist attacks.

She also announced the temporary suspension of the distribution of funding recently promised by Australia, pending a clear and rapid response from the agency.

Yesterday, the U.S. State Department also announced the temporary suspension of its funding to UNRWA, pending a review of the allegations and action taken by the United Nations. Spokesman Matthew Miller stressed that this suspension would allow the situation and the responses provided to be evaluated.

UNRWA responded by announcing the opening of an investigation into the involvement of some of its employees in the massacre and the immediate termination of their contracts.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, said the move was aimed at "protecting the agency's ability to provide humanitarian assistance and respond effectively to this critical situation."