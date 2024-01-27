Yemen calls to 'eliminate' Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping

Rashad al-Alimi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, has called on the United States and Saudi Arabia to take decisive action to "eliminate" the military capabilities of Houthi rebels.

Speaking at a briefing with journalists in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, al-Alimi expressed dissatisfaction with recent "defensive" strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Houthi rebels.

According to al-Alimi, these actions are not a comprehensive solution to the threat posed by the rebels, who have been accused of staging attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, raising concerns about maritime security.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751260166102585358 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Defensive operations are not the solution. The solution is to eliminate the Houthis’ military capabilities," stated al-Alimi, highlighting the urgency of a more robust approach to neutralize the rebel group's ability to stage attacks on critical waterways such as the Red Sea.

The Houthis have intensified their maritime attacks since November, launching several missiles and drones at sea, specifically targeting ships associated with Israel, in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Faced with these attacks, the United States, often in collaboration with the United Kingdom, has intensified its strikes against Houthi positions, with the aim of curbing their attacks on maritime commerce.