Hundreds of Palestinians protest Hamas rule over Gaza

Footage released by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) sheds light on a growing sentiment among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip calling for an end to the rule of the Hamas terror group.

The video, captured at a humanitarian corridor established by the Israeli army in the Khan Younis area, shows hundreds of Palestinians chanting slogans such as "Down with Hamas," according to COGAT.

The corridor, designed to facilitate the movement of Palestinians out of the active combat zone in Khan Younis to the al-Mawasi area along the Strip's coast, has become a focal point for expressing dissent against the Hamas regime.

The video, filmed recently, provides a glimpse into the growing public criticism within Gaza against the ruling Hamas organization.

Major General Ghassan Alian, head of COGAT, highlighted the increasing evidence of public dissatisfaction among Gaza residents towards the Hamas terror group.

Alian stated, "In recent days, we see more and more evidence of public criticism voiced by the residents of Gaza against the Hamas terror organization." He emphasized that the people of Gaza prioritize their well-being and the safety of their children over the continued military build-up of Hamas and acts of terror that impact their future.

