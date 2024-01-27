"We are ready"; IDF conducts intensive training along northern border

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) engaged in rigorous training in the northern reserve paratrooper brigade to boost readiness along the northern border.

The exercises, part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational preparedness, involved the Northern Parachute Brigade (226), a crucial unit within the 'Hempetz' (146) formation.

Soldiers faced challenging winter conditions, including rain and fog, as they practiced tactics for in densely populated areas. The training covered various units, from smaller squads to larger battalion teams, integrating different forces like tanks, infantry, engineering, and artillery.

IDF Spokesperson

Over the past few months, the National Land Training Center has organized more than 100 days of training, emphasizing the importance of maintaining readiness in the unpredictable northern terrain.

Lieutenant-Colonel (Ret.) Yehuda, Deputy Commander of the 226th Brigade, highlighted the commitment of the soldiers, saying, "Despite the winter weather challenges, after 113 days of defending the northern border, we conducted a series of exercises to strengthen brigade readiness."

IDF Spokesperson

Yehuda commended the spirit of the soldiers, stating, "The commanders and fighters are dedicated, professional, and ready for any task. After this week, I can confidently say - we are ready."