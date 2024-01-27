Netanyahu: Unless we destroy 'new Nazis' of Hamas, next massacre is a matter of time

In an address to the nation on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged that South Africa took Israel to the Hague "at the behest of the new Nazis" of Hamas. The leader condemned the fact the "ludicrous" accusation got a hearing at the International Court of Justice.

Netanyahu held aloft an Arabic copy of Mein Kampf, the notorious autobiography by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, as he condemned the indoctrination of Palestinians to the genocidal hatred of the Jews that erupted on October 7, the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

Netanyahu denied that there was a diplomatic crisis with Egypt, noting that Cairo "has its reasons to make statements."

The Israeli leader appeared to double down on his criticism of the Qatari regime, saying that "I don't walk back anything I have said. Qatar hosts Hamas and it had a responsibility to ensure that medicine reaches the hostages."