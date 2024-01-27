English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Netanyahu: Unless we destroy 'new Nazis' of Hamas, next massacre is a matter of time

The Israeli leader reiterated his commitment to saving the hostages held in Gaza

i24NEWS
2 min read
Netanyahu displaying a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf in Arabic found in Gaza
Netanyahu displaying a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf in Arabic found in GazaScreenshot used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

In an address to the nation on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged that South Africa took Israel to the Hague "at the behest of the new Nazis" of Hamas. The leader condemned the fact the "ludicrous" accusation got a hearing at the International Court of Justice. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751305509502677207

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Netanyahu held aloft an Arabic copy of Mein Kampf, the notorious autobiography by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, as he condemned the indoctrination of Palestinians to the genocidal hatred of the Jews that erupted on October 7, the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust. 

Netanyahu denied that there was a diplomatic crisis with Egypt, noting that Cairo "has its reasons to make statements."

The Israeli leader appeared to double down on his criticism of the Qatari regime, saying that "I don't walk back anything I have said. Qatar hosts Hamas and it had a responsibility to ensure that medicine reaches the hostages."

Video poster
This article received 0 comments