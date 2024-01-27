Two children try to enter Gaza carrying Israeli flag

In a recent incident near the Gaza border, a video circulating on social media captured two Israeli children crossing the fence towards the Gaza Strip, with one of them holding an Israeli flag.

The incident occurred last Thursday, prompting a response from the Israeli army, which clarified that while the children did cross the fence, they did not enter Gazan territory.

According to an IDF spokesperson, "Dozens of civilians gathered Thursday near the border fence with the Gaza Strip in Israeli territory. Two children crawled under the fence in the barrier area in Israeli territory, for a short time, without entering the Gaza Strip."

The IDF emphasized that upon the arrival of Israeli forces, the gathering was dispersed, and the children returned to the Israeli side of the fence. The spokesperson also issued a reminder, stating, "We remind that approaching the border area with the Gaza Strip is dangerous and prohibited."

