NYT report: U.S.-led negotiators make progress toward two-month ceasefire, hostage release deal

In a significant development reported by The New York Times on Sunday, American-led negotiators are inching towards a breakthrough in the conflict consuming the Israel-Gaza region, which could see Israel suspending its military operations in Gaza for approximately two months. This pause in hostilities is proposed in exchange for the release of over 100 hostages currently held by Hamas. Sources close to the negotiations suggest that this landmark deal could be finalized within the next two weeks, potentially transforming the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

Negotiators have crafted a written draft, amalgamating proposals from both Israel and Hamas submitted over the past ten days. This draft forms the foundational framework for discussions scheduled in Paris on Sunday. Despite the presence of significant disagreements, U.S. officials, who have requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks, express a cautious optimism. They believe that reaching a final accord is a realistic outcome.