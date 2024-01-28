English
  • NYT report: U.S.-led negotiators make progress toward two-month ceasefire, hostage release deal

According to reports, Israel's operatrion in the Gaza Strip could be suspended by two months

i24NEWS
1 min read
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

In a significant development reported by The New York Times on Sunday, American-led negotiators are inching towards a breakthrough in the conflict consuming the Israel-Gaza region, which could see Israel suspending its military operations in Gaza for approximately two months. This pause in hostilities is proposed in exchange for the release of over 100 hostages currently held by Hamas. Sources close to the negotiations suggest that this landmark deal could be finalized within the next two weeks, potentially transforming the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

Negotiators have crafted a written draft, amalgamating proposals from both Israel and Hamas submitted over the past ten days. This draft forms the foundational framework for discussions scheduled in Paris on Sunday. Despite the presence of significant disagreements, U.S. officials, who have requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks, express a cautious optimism. They believe that reaching a final accord is a realistic outcome.

