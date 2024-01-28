Rocket alert sirens on Sunday sounded in Israel's southern communities near the Gaza border. The report comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier on Saturday stated increasing its readiness in Israel's north amid hostilities with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, significant developments have reportedly taken place in the negotiations over the prospects of a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The parties appear to be closer to agreeing on the pause in fighting than ever in the past two months since the temporary truce took place back in November as a part of the hostage release deal.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war