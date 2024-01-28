IDF says key targets hit in Gaza Strip, terrorist tunnels destroyed | LIVE UPDATES
As chances of a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are rising, missiles were launched at southern Israeli communities from Gaza
Rocket alert sirens on Sunday sounded in Israel's southern communities near the Gaza border. The report comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier on Saturday stated increasing its readiness in Israel's north amid hostilities with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, significant developments have reportedly taken place in the negotiations over the prospects of a two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The parties appear to be closer to agreeing on the pause in fighting than ever in the past two months since the temporary truce took place back in November as a part of the hostage release deal.
WATCH: IDF troops and Air Force continue strikes on Hamas terror targets and destroying tunnel network across Gaza
IDF intensifies operations in Gaza: Key targets hit, terrorist tunnels destroyed
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson on Sunday released a comprehensive update on the current military operations in the Gaza Strip. According to the spokesperson, the 98th Division is engaged in intense combat in the Khan Yunis area. Concurrently, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the 5th Brigade combat team has successfully discovered and demolished a tunnel route used by terrorists.
In the midst of these operations, the commando formation continues its rigorous assault in Khan Yunis. A notable achievement was reported by the Nut unit, which identified and neutralized a terrorist squad armed with RPGs. The Magellan unit also played a significant role by eliminating several terrorists and uncovering weapons in the vicinity.
UN Secretary-General responds to allegations against UNRWA staff, asks for funding to continue
The United Nations has acted swiftly in the wake of allegations implicating several staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, according to a statement released on Monday.
80% of Hamas tunnels system remains intact - WSJ
