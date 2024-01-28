UN Secretary-General responds to allegations against UNRWA staff

The United Nations has acted swiftly in the wake of allegations implicating several staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, according to a statement released on Monday. In a decisive response to these allegations, nine out of the 12 implicated staff members have been terminated by UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini.

Additionally, one of the accused is now confirmed deceased, and efforts are underway to identify the remaining two.

However, United Nations Secretary Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked governments to continue supporting the agency following several countries pausing their funding.

“Any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution,” the UN chief said in a statement. “The Secretariat is ready to cooperate with a competent authority able to prosecute the individuals in line with the Secretariat’s normal procedures for such cooperation.”

Prior to this incident, UNRWA had proactively announced a full, independent review of its organization on January 17th, reflecting its commitment to transparency and accountability.