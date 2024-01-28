Protesters block humanitarian aid entry to Gaza for 5th consecutive day amid hostage crisis

For the fifth consecutive day, a group of protesters has converged on the Kerem Shalom crossing, impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This persistent demonstration includes family members of the hostages currently held in Gaza, a situation that has been ongoing since the Hamas-initiated massacre on October 7 which resulted in the tragic loss of around 1,200 lives, mostly civilians, and the capture of 253 people.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751493087849837005 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The impact of the protests, which began earlier this week, on the movement of aid trucks remains unclear. However, on Wednesday, the demonstrators managed to halt the passage of over 100 trucks. Some of these vehicles were later redirected to an alternative entry point in Egypt to ensure the continuation of aid delivery.