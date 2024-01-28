English
Protesters block humanitarian aid entry to Gaza for 5th consecutive day amid hostage crisis

On Wednesday the demonstrators managed to halt the passage of over 100 trucks

Mary McAuliffei24NEWS Correspondent | @mcauliffe_marym
Trucks with aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on January 17, 2024.
Trucks with aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on January 17, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

For the fifth consecutive day, a group of protesters has converged on the Kerem Shalom crossing, impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

This persistent demonstration includes family members of the hostages currently held in Gaza, a situation that has been ongoing since the Hamas-initiated massacre on October 7 which resulted in the tragic loss of around 1,200 lives, mostly civilians, and the capture of 253 people.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751493087849837005

The impact of the protests, which began earlier this week, on the movement of aid trucks remains unclear. However, on Wednesday, the demonstrators managed to halt the passage of over 100 trucks. Some of these vehicles were later redirected to an alternative entry point in Egypt to ensure the continuation of aid delivery.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751525810782040404

