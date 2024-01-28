Rescue under fire: IDF footage shows close-quarters fighting in Khan Yunis

A tense and immersive GoPro footage released Sunday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) documents a firefight against Hamas terrorists amid the evacuation of wounded soldiers.

The video shows soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade chasing down a Hamas cell that killed Sgt. First Class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman and wounded three other soldiers.

The firefight unfolded on January 19 in Khan Younis and saw Paratroopers Brigade’s reconnaissance unit kill nine Hamas gunmen in close-quarters fighting.