Japan, France join list of countries suspending UNRWA aid

France and Japan on Sunday announced they too were freezing funds for UNRWA, after it emerged that staffers of the UN agency for Palestinian refugies participated in the October 7 massacre.

On Saturday, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland on joined the United States, Australia and Canada in pausing funding to the aid agency, long criticized over its close ties with the Hamas terrorist group and the inclusion in its teaching materials of overtly antisemitic contents.