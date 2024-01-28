English
Netanyahu's office: Paris hostage summit 'constructive,' gaps remain, talks to continue

Further talks will be held later in the week

A woman holds a banner reading “Bring them home” during a demonstration calling for the release of Israeli hostages, outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, now informally called the “Hostages Square” in Israel.
A woman holds a banner reading "Bring them home" during a demonstration calling for the release of Israeli hostages, outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, now informally called the "Hostages Square" in Israel.

A summit meeting in Paris where Israeli negotiators tried to hammer out a deal that would free hostages held in Gaza by the terrorists of Hamas concluded on Sunday without agreement. Further talks will be held later in the week, the office of Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu said, pointing out the "constructive" nature of the talks and the "significant gaps" between the sides.

The summit saw the heads of Israel's security agencies, Mossad's Dedi Barnea and Shin Bet's Ronan Bar, meeting with the head of the CIA, the prime minister of Qatar, and the Egyptian minister of intelligence.

At least 136 hostages, mostly Israeli civilians, have been held in Gaza since October 7, when Hamas perpetrated the worst anti-Jewish massacre since the Holocaust, killing over 1,200 and kidnapping over 250 others. 

