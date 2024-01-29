The United States Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to respond to the attack killed 3 American soldiers at a small U.S. outpost in Jordan.

"We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he stated. "And we shall respond."

Earlier Biden blamed the attack on the Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq. He also posted on his X (formerly Twitter): "Have no doubt: We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

