IDF clashes with terrorists across Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
The UN delegation plans a visit of southern Israeli communities, northern Gaza
The United States Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to respond to the attack killed 3 American soldiers at a small U.S. outpost in Jordan.
"We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he stated. "And we shall respond."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Earlier Biden blamed the attack on the Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq. He also posted on his X (formerly Twitter): "Have no doubt: We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."
To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Israeli soldier seriously wounded after being hit by a car near Haifa naval base, incident being investigated
Initial report of attempted stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, West Bank
Rocket alert sirens sound in Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel
Austria joins the list of countries that suspended funding for UNRWA over October 7 links allegations
New conditions of the UN delegation to northern Gaza reported
The United Nations (UN) delegation is said to be allowed to visit northern Gaza under several conditions from Israel. First, Israel's defense minister Gallant demanded that the delegation visits the southern Israel communities hit by the Hamas attack on October 7.
Second, Israel highlights that its troops are not allowing the Gaza residents to return to the Strip's north amid the hostilities.
Third, presence of a U.S. official in the delegation has reportedly been inquired.
IDF attacks terrorist infrastructure, reports clashes across the Gaza Strip
In Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) directed an aircraft that attacked two compounds used as terrorist infrastructure, read the statement made by the Israeli military on Monday. Armed terrorists located inside the compounds are said to have been killed.
Five terrorists armed with an RPG were killed in a separate raid. Israeli troops reportedly located large quantities of weapons, including an RPG and military equipment.
The IDF ground troops are said to have identified and killed four terrorists preparing an attack on the Israeli forces adjacent to the Al-Amal Hospital. The troops conducted a targeted raid on a compound used as a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) hideout and located weapons stored in the hideout.
Meanwhile, in central Gaza, the IDF troops have reported several battles resulting in killing of terrorists. According to the IDF statement, the troops were assisted by tank fire directed field observers and infantry soldiers.
In the outskirts of Al-Shati in northern Gaza, IDF reported killing several an unspecified number of armed terrorists in various encounters. Israeli troops also located AK-47s, RPGs, explosive devices, missiles and several launchers in the area.
In norther Gaza, Israeli soldiers directed Air Force fighter jets that struck several terrorist targets: infrastructure, anti-tank and observation posts as well as tunnel shafts.
IDF drone crashes in a field near Kfar Mordechai upon returning from mission in Gaza - Israeli media report
New details of UNRWA staff accusations over Oct.7 released
According to NYT review of the allegations dossier, a school counselor from Khan Younis is "accused of working with his son to abduct a woman from Israel," while a social worker from Nuseirat in central Gaza "is accused of helping to bring the body of a dead Israeli soldier to Gaza, as well as distributing ammunition and coordinating vehicles on the day of the attack."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .