A school counselor accused of being a hostage taker. A social worker accused of distributing ammunition. Both of them were employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and are among 12 people accused of working for the UN agency for Palestinians who allegedly took part in the October 7 massacre.

According to a dossier detailing the allegations that was obtained by The New York Times, Israeli intelligence services were able to determine the UNRWA workers' participation in the attack by tracking their phones, which appeared to have been used within Israel on that day.

The report, published late Sunday, added that Israel also tracked phone calls within Gaza in which the suspects discussed their involvement in the Hamas attack. Additionally, three people are said to have received "text messages ordering them to report to muster points" on October 7, and one person is said to have been instructed to "bring rocket-propelled grenades stored at his home."

The report provides examples of some of the most detailed accusations, including a school counselor from Khan Younis in southern Gaza who is "accused of working with his son to abduct a woman from Israel."

Another suspect is described as a "social worker from Nuseirat in central Gaza is accused of helping to bring the body of a dead Israeli soldier to Gaza, as well as distributing ammunition and coordinating vehicles on the day of the attack."

The UNRWA workers were accused of helping Hamas to stage and perpetrate the October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel and set off the war in Gaza.

The allegations resulted in the United Nations (UN) firing at least nine of the 12 accused employees, while a number of countries, including the United States and Germany, suspended their funding for the agency amid the accusations, despite the severe humanitarian situation within the enclave.

UN Secretary General António Guterres on Sunday said he was "horrified by these accusations." He added that the UNRWA services might need to be reduced beginning in February as a result of budget shortfalls.

The agency’s commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini on Saturday defended UNRWA's mission, stating that that “it would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an agency and an entire community it serves because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals, especially at a time of war, displacement and political crises in the region."

"The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support, and so does regional stability,” added Lazzarini.

The NYT report noted that Israeli officials on Sunday expressed their concerns "about whether their accusations might in the end make their own position more difficult, according to three officials involved in the discussion."

