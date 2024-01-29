English
Kerem Shalom: Protesters chant 'Shame!', attempt to block humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza

The 'Tsav 9' movement is composed of families of hostages and fallen soldiers, demobilized reservists, and displaced civilians

Pierre Klochendleri24NEWS Reporter | @P_Klochendler
3 min read
Relatives and friends of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group walk on the road next to Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
Relatives and friends of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group walk on the road next to Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.AP Photo/Leo Correa

The Kerem Shalom border crossing, a critical juncture for humanitarian aid into Gaza, continues to be the focal point of escalating tensions as protests led by the "Tsav 9" movement enter another day. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751873348475174962

This movement, composed of families of hostages and fallen soldiers, demobilized reservists, and displaced civilians, has been steadfast in blocking aid trucks, demanding the return of hostages before allowing the flow of aid. 

Armed with Israeli flags on Monday, they chanted, "Shame! Shame!" as trucks full of humanitarian aid passed through. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751884883746533383

Using the region's fields to their advantage, they previously have managed to obstruct truck convoys intended for the Gaza Strip, forcing trucks to turn back.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751886205770240246

