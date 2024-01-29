Kerem Shalom: Protesters chant 'Shame!', attempt to block humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza

The Kerem Shalom border crossing, a critical juncture for humanitarian aid into Gaza, continues to be the focal point of escalating tensions as protests led by the "Tsav 9" movement enter another day.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751873348475174962 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This movement, composed of families of hostages and fallen soldiers, demobilized reservists, and displaced civilians, has been steadfast in blocking aid trucks, demanding the return of hostages before allowing the flow of aid.

Armed with Israeli flags on Monday, they chanted, "Shame! Shame!" as trucks full of humanitarian aid passed through.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751884883746533383 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Using the region's fields to their advantage, they previously have managed to obstruct truck convoys intended for the Gaza Strip, forcing trucks to turn back.