Pramila Patten, the United Nations (UN) Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, on Monday arrived in Israel.

During the visit, she is scheduled to meet with the Hamas attack survivors and witnesses as well as the treatment personnel and the security forces in order to collect evidence following the accusations of sexual violence that the terrorists committed on October 7.

Yiffit Iliaguiav, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The delegation is to meet Israeli officials and the civil society representatives during the upcoming week. Patten is also said to plan to travel to southern Israel hit by the October 7 attack the most.

The visit is meant to provide the UN's envoy with the evidence to present Patten's findings to the Secretary General.

Israel has previously criticized the UN for ambiguous stance on October 7 assault cases. For one, the UN Women condemned Hamas's sexual violence only eight weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began.

The UN is now caught in another controversy following the allegations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staff members' participation in the October 7 attack as well as links with Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. A group of countries and international organizations, including the United States and the European Union (EU) have since announced suspension of funding for the agency.

