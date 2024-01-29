EU, one of largest UNRWA donors, suspends funding after Oct. 7 links allegations

The European Union (EU), one of the largest donors of humanitarian and development aid to Palestinians in Gaza (UNRWA), on Monday announced suspension of funding for the organization citing the allegations over the UNRWA staff members' involvement in the October 7 attack.

No additional funding to UNRWA is foreseen until the end of February, read the statement. The European Commission is said to review the matter depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The EU expects the UNRWA to agree to an independent audit with the focus "on the control systems needed to prevent the possible involvement of its staff in terrorist activities."

As the number of countries and international organizations suspending funding for the UNRWA grows, Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry states that an investigation into the allegations needs to produce fact-based evidence.

The Commissioner general of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini urged the international community not to rush with the funding suspension decision, citing the drastic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip: "UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, with over 2 million people depending on it for their sheer survival. Many are hungry as the clock is ticking towards a looming famine."

"The Agency runs shelters for over 1 million people and provides food and primary healthcare even at the height of the hostilities," he added.

Lazzarini also referred to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling to provide "urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance" in the Strip, saying "the only way that this can be done is through cooperation with international partners, especially UNRWA as the largest humanitarian actor in Gaza."

Reports over the validity of the allegations keep coming out. Most recently, The Wall Street Journal, citing the intelligence dossier detailing the accusations, said that at least 12 UNRWA employees were had to do with the October 7 attack, while around 10% of Palestinian aid agency’s 12,000 staff in Gaza has links to "Islamist militant groups".

