IDF uncovers Hamas terror tunnel beneath cemetery in Khan Yunis | WATCH

The IDF's 98th Division uncovered and raided an underground tunnel located beneath the Bani Suheila cemetery in the heart of Khan Yunis, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Monday.

This tunnel, associated with the Hamas terrorist organization, was found to contain explosives and sliding and blast-proof doors and was being used by terrorists at the time of the raid.

During the operation, IDF forces encountered and neutralized terrorists inside the tunnel. Further investigation revealed the tunnel's multifaceted use, including an office from which a Khan Yunis Brigade battalion commander managed an attack on October 7th, an operations room, a command and control center, and living quarters for senior Hamas officials. The tunnel was a critical part of Hamas' infrastructure for coordinating attacks against IDF forces.

This extensive underground labyrinth, approximately one kilometer long and 20 meters deep, exemplifies the complex network used by Hamas for its operations. Following the investigation, the tunnel was demolished by the Yahalom special engineering unit of the IDF.