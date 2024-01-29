PM Netanyahu visits home of Bedouin fallen soldier: 'A symbol of unity and brotherhood'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday visited the family of the late Lt. Col. Ahmed Abu Latif, a Bedouin solider who tragically fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

During this heartfelt condolence visit, Netanyahu listened to family members as they shared stories of Ahmed's unique character and heroism.

Ahmed's father, Tawfik, recounted how his son embraced solidarity, often hosting soldiers in his home and telling them, "This is your home, this is your homeland." Ahmed's brother, Kaid, highlighted his belief in the unity of people and a shared destiny, especially pronounced during the current conflict.

IDF Spokesperson

Reflecting on his personal experiences of loss, Netanyahu expressed his deep sympathy with the family and emphasized the unity that Ahmed's sacrifice has fostered among the Israeli people. He spoke of a recent interaction with a Bedouin officer, who shared a similar sentiment of fighting against oppression and injustice.

"This togetherness should be expressed now with a much greater intensity," Netanyahu continued. "There is a great contribution (to unity) to heroes like Ahmed. Because it affects the whole public, everyone. It penetrates the heart."

IDF Spokesperson

Ahmad fell last Monday with 20 other soldiers in a tragic event, where two buildings collapsed on them during an anti-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip. Ahmad, 26, leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old daughter.

Read more stories like this>>

• New details emerge of UNRWA employees accused of participating in Oct. 7 massacre>>

•Iran's Guard Corps claim seizing vessel with 2m liters of smuggled diesel>>

•IDF uncovers Hamas terror tunnel beneath cemetery in Khan Yunis | WATCH>>