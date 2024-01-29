Negotiators from Israel, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have reportedly agreed on a framework for a new cease-fire deal during hostage talks in Paris over the weekend.

Reports from Sky News indicates that the framework a phased release of the remaining American and Israeli hostages.

Specific details are yet to be disclosed, but the international community closely watches for a safe and prompt return of the hostages as the plan unfolds. According to NBC News and source familiar with the discussions, a draft of the cease-fire deal is set to be presented to Hamas today.

In response to the report, an Israeli official has told i24NEWS that there is "still a long way ahead before agreements are reached."

The framework is said to exchange 100-250 prisoners for every released, totaling in 4,000-5,000 terrorists. This even includes terrorists charged with serious murder.

Additionally significant humanitarian aid was discussed in the preliminary agreement as well.

This is a developing story