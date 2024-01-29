English
Hostage agreement presented to Hamas for gradual release of Americans, Israelis - report

The framework is said to exchange 100-250 prisoners for every released, totaling in 4,000-5,000 terrorists

Guy AzrielSenior News Desk Manager, i24NEWS English | @GuyAz
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Negotiators from Israel, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have reportedly agreed on a framework for a new cease-fire deal during hostage talks in Paris over the weekend.

Reports from Sky News indicates that the framework a phased release of the remaining American and Israeli hostages. 

Specific details are yet to be disclosed, but the international community closely watches for a safe and prompt return of the hostages as the plan unfolds. According to NBC News and source familiar with the discussions, a draft of the cease-fire deal is set to be presented to Hamas today. 

In response to the report, an Israeli official has told i24NEWS that there is "still a long way ahead before agreements are reached." 

The framework is said to exchange 100-250 prisoners for every released, totaling in 4,000-5,000 terrorists. This even includes terrorists charged with serious murder. 

Additionally significant humanitarian aid was discussed in the preliminary agreement as well. 

This is a developing story

