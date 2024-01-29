During a conversation with IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) artillery fighters at the Gaza border, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conveyed crucial information about the ongoing conflict.

Gallant emphasized that approximately a quarter of Hamas terrorists have been killed, with an additional quarter wounded.

He stated, "The hourglass is turning against them," highlighting the challenges Hamas faces, including limited supplies and ammunition.

Galant emphasized the long-term nature of the conflict, stating, "We are in a long war, but in the end, we will break Hamas." He outlined three primary goals: eliminating Hamas, returning kidnapped individuals, and maintaining unity within the Israeli population.

The Defense Minister stressed the importance of national determination and unity, urging everyone to focus on shared objectives and avoid divisive elements. Gallant concluded his speech to the soldiers by emphasizing the significance of empowering the forces through "unified action and projecting a united front" against the challenges posed by Hamas.