In a gathering held in Jerusalem on Sunday, hundreds of members from the Israeli settler community convened for a convention organized by the right-wing Nahala organization.

The participants called for Israel to rebuild settlements in Gaza and the northern part of the West Bank.

Despite Israel's withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 after a 38-year occupation, the conference attendees advocated for a reversal of this decision, pushing for the reconstruction of settlements. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified that Israel does not intend to maintain a permanent presence in Gaza but will retain security control indefinitely.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1751677201609544056 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The conference, titled "Settlement Brings Security," was not government-organized, but 12 ministers from Netanyahu's Likud party, along with public security minister Itamar Ben Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich from far-right parties, reportedly attended.

Speakers at the conference voiced opposition to the past evacuation of settlements in Gaza, emphasizing the link between settlements and security. Bezalel Smotrich argued against the government's decision to evacuate, stating, "Without settlements, there is no security."

Attendees passionately supported the call to rebuild Jewish communities in Gaza, even going as far as to map out and rename potential areas in which to develop.