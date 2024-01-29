An estimated 2000 Hamas terrorists have been eliminated, says Hagari

In a recent briefing, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari provided updates on ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip, highlighting significant achievements against Hamas militants.

The IDF's efforts resulted in the elimination of over 2000 terrorists in Khan Yunis, both above and below ground.

Hagari reported the disbandment of two Hamas battalions operating under the Khan Yunis Brigade. Additionally, during an underground maneuver, IDF fighters discovered and apprehended three Hamas terrorists, who subsequently provided valuable information.

"We operate above and below ground simultaneously with unique technologies and operating methods that have not been used before," emphasized Hagari. The IDF is actively working to thwart terrorist actions, including recent launches witnessed in the area.

Continuing the momentum, he said a surprise attack was launched in the north of the Gaza Strip in Shati. Forces approached from two directions, eliminating 30 terrorists in one night. "Operations are set to continue in the region," said Hagari.

Hagari acknowledged the challenges of the prolonged conflict, stating, "The fighting is long and requires patience and professionalism."

The IDF maintains a commitment to ongoing actions and vigilance, emphasizing that they have the necessary breathing space to continue their efforts.