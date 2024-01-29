Hamas rejects any temporary ceasefire deal with Israel

Following reports of positive development in securing a deal between Hamas and Israel for the release of hostages, the Palestinian terrorist organization on Monday affirmed it is seeking “a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, and not a temporary truce.”

Taher al-Nunu told AFP that “the rest of the details can be discussed” once the fighting halts and Israel withdraws its troops from the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, US officials hosted Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials in Washington, DC, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised a recent proposal. “There is good, strong alignment among the countries involved that this is a good, strong proposal,” he told reporters.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani also signaled a possible breakthrough on the horizon, and that his country would "relay this proposal to Hamas and to get them to a place where they can engage positively and constructively in the process.”’

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected reports that a temporary ceasefire had been reached, noting that “the conditions are not acceptable to Israel.”

According to media reports, the deal is said to entail trading 100-250 prisoners for every hostage released, totaling 4,000-5,000 terrorists. This includes terrorists charged with murder There are more than 130 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza by terrorists.

