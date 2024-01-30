Hamas maintains demand for IDF withdrawal from Gaza in hostage talks

In the latest development of the ongoing hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian terror group has stood firm on its demand for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip as a prerequisite for any agreement.

This position was emphasized in a joint statement with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, issued by senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu on Monday evening.

Hamas insists on achieving a "complete and comprehensive ceasefire" in Gaza, rejecting the notion of a temporary truce even after the cessation of what they term "Israeli aggression."

The stance contradicts earlier indications from Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who hinted at a potential shift by Hamas towards a less strict ceasefire demand.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Reports from Israeli media suggested that negotiators in Paris, representing Israel, had accepted a framework agreement for the release of hostages with the assistance of American, Qatari, and Egyptian officials. The proposed framework does not guarantee a permanent ceasefire but outlines a phased approach to the release of hostages and potential pauses in the conflict.

According to information from NBC News, the draft agreement, presented to Hamas on Monday, outlines the release of Israeli hostages, beginning with vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and the sick. The plan includes gradual pauses in the conflict, with corresponding concessions from Israel, such as increased aid to Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Channel 12's report on the offer details a proposed 45-day pause in fighting, initiating with the release of 35 to 40 hostages, followed by the release of 100 to 250 Palestinian prisoners for each hostage set free.

The document envisions discussions during the initial 30 days of the truce regarding the second phase of releasing Israeli soldiers and civilians, exchanging them for a larger number of Palestinian prisoners.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

While Mossad and Shin Bet chiefs expressed flexibility on certain aspects of the proposal during talks in Paris, they adamantly refused to agree to an immediate end to the war. At a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the proposal as "strong and compelling," but emphasized that the final decision rested with Hamas.

Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani, speaking cautiously at the Atlantic Council in Washington, hinted at optimism surrounding the negotiations, indicating a potential improvement in the situation.

As of now, 132 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in captivity in Gaza.