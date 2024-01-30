IDF destroys Hamas rocket launches used to fire at central Israel

In an update from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the army said in a statement on Tuesday that substantial progress has been reported in the continuous efforts to counteract militant activities in the Gaza Strip.

The Air Force, operating under the guidance of the 98th Division's fire center, carried out successful strikes to destroy rocket launchers responsible for the rocket attacks on Tel Aviv and central Israel on Monday.

The targeted launcher was believed to house additional mortars for firing. Another operation resulted in the destruction of a military asset associated with the Hamas anti-tank unit.

In the statement, the IDF says its forces from the 98th Division are actively engaged in the western region of Khan Yunis. A combat team from the paratrooper brigade successfully eliminated terrorists and uncovered a cache of weapons. Additionally, the 7th Brigade's fire assembly targeted and neutralized a Hamas aircraft, leading to the elimination of several terrorists.

Division 162 continues its operations in both the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip. In the Shati area, the 401st Brigade's combat team eliminated numerous terrorists and made significant weapon discoveries. Further north, in the Gaza Strip, the 5th Brigade's combat team successfully eliminated a number of terrorists.

In the central strip, fighters from the Nahal Brigade's combat team, stationed at an observation post, identified a squad of terrorists armed with RPGs advancing toward their position. Swift action was taken as a remotely manned aircraft was deployed to attack and eliminate the approaching threat.

The IDF spokesperson highlighted the elimination of dozens of terrorists and the discovery of various weapons during these operations.