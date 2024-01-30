Hamas says it is 'studying' Paris proposal for hostage deal

Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday confirmed receiving a proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal, that was drawn up in Paris, and which has been pushed by the mediators in the negotiations.

The chairman of the political wing of Hamas says it "is in the process of studying the proposal and submitting a response on the basis that the priority is to stop the aggression."

In an official statement, Haniyeh added that he received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the framework proposal issued in the Paris meeting "and the requirements for its implementation according to an integrated vision that achieves our struggling people’s national interests in the foreseeable future."

Former Hamas chairman, Khaled Mashal, recently described the Palestinian consensus as not giving up on "our right to Palestine in its entirety, from the (Jordan) River to the (Mediterranean) Sea, and from Rosh Hanikra to Eilat."

Hamas had already insisted, Monday night, on achieving a "complete and comprehensive ceasefire" in Gaza, rejecting a temporary truce even after the cessation of what they term "Israeli aggression."

The stance contradicts earlier indications from Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who hinted at a potential shift by Hamas towards a less strict ceasefire demand. As well as reports that negotiators in Paris, representing Israel, had accepted a framework agreement for the release of hostages with the assistance of American, Qatari, and Egyptian officials.

Following the multiple reports on a potential deal, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X, "Reckless deal = dissolution of the government."