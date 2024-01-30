Hamas delegation returns to Cairo 'within hours' during hostages talks - report

Egyptian officials held two separate meetings in Cairo on Monday evening with delegations from Hamas and Israel, the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

According to the report, citing Egyptian sources, the meeting with the Israeli delegation reportedly focused on "a group of outstanding issues, for which no consensus had been reached" at a Paris summit on Gaza.

The delegation included the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) head for activities in the territories (COGAT) Major General Ghasan Alyan, as well as Major General Nitzan Alon and Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, who head the military and Israeli government efforts for returning hostages and missing persons, respectively.

In a separate meeting between top officials in Egypt's General Intelligence and officials from Hamas who have been in Cairo for several days, the Paris summit's understandings were delivered to the de-facto rulers of Gaza, and "its initial observations" were discussed.

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed report added that the Hamas delegation left for Doha, "before returning to Cairo again" within hours.

At the same time, the director of Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet was in Cairo for discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Abbas Kamel. The two intelligence heads discussed non-hostage-related issues, according to Axios.