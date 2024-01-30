Houthis prepare for a “long-term confrontation” with U.S. and UK

The Defense Minister of the Houthi government, Muhammad al-Attifi, asserted the organization's preparedness for a prolonged conflict with the United States and the United Kingdom.

The statement, reported by Maariv on Tuesday, underscores the Houthis' determination to confront what they perceive as despotic forces.

"We are prepared for a long-term conflict with the despotic forces," al-Attifi declared, making explicit reference to the U.S. and the UK. His remarks signal a steadfast commitment to resist external influences and defend what he termed as "independent Yemen's decision."

Maariv quoted al-Attifi emphasizing the imperative for the Americans, the British, and any collaborators to recognize the strength of Yemen's autonomous choices. The Defense Minister conveyed a clear message that Yemen stands united in its resolve, leaving no room for dispute on this matter.

Earlier in the week, Rashad al-Alimi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, has called on the United States and Saudi Arabia to take decisive action to "eliminate" the military capabilities of Houthi rebels.

Speaking at a briefing with journalists in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, al-Alimi expressed dissatisfaction with recent "defensive" strikes carried out by the United States and Britain against Houthi rebels.

The Houthis have intensified their maritime attacks since November, launching several missiles and drones at sea, specifically targeting ships associated with Israel, in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.